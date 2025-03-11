BISE Lahore announces big relief for class 9 students ahead of exams 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Second Education (BISE) Lahore has announced a major relief for students of class 9th ahead of the first annual examination 2025.

In an announcement, the Lahore board commissioner has allowed “the processing of the admission forms / registrations of those candidates only who missed the required submission of admission forms / registration due to unavoidable circumstances for 9th class examination”.

The announcement further states that no such case shall be allowed after March 14, 2025 at all.

Lahore Board Class 9 Date Sheet 2025

The BISE Lahore has issued the date sheet for annual exams 2025. It showed that the exams will commence from March 25 when English Compulsory paper will be taken in two shifts – morning and evening.

Find the complete date sheet for class 9 here.

However, the annual exams for Biology and Computer Science subjects will be held on March 27 in Lahore board jurisdiction.

The current jurisdiction of the BISE Lahore has been confined to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana sahib.

Furthermore, it is mandatory for students of class 9 to bring their roll number slips with them while taking the exams as authorities will not allow them to enter the centre without it.