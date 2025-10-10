Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami

ISLAMABAD – Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has resigned from Jamaat-e-Islami days after he returned to Pakistan following his release from the Israeli detention.

He confirmed his decision while talking to a private news channel. When host and senior journalist Hamid Mir asked about his current political status, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan revealed that he had stepped down from the party.

He said he sent his resignation on September 19 while traveling aboard the Global Samoud Flotilla but had not yet received any response from the party.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Khan stated that every organization has its own boundaries, and at times, individuals feel the need to work independently. “I want to freely raise my voice for human rights, democracy, free media, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, Palestine, and the constitutional rights of the federating units,” he said.

He added that he wished to meet political and rights activists such as Ali Wazir, Mah Rang Baloch, and Manzoor Pashteen, emphasizing the importance of a fair trial for Imran Khan.

Reflecting on the emotional moment of his resignation, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan shared, “The night I resigned, I cried as I did when my mother passed away.”