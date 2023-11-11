Billionaire business magnate and owner of leading social platform X Elon Musk breaks his silence over the killing of children in Gaza as Israeli forces continued air strikes on Gaza, leaving more than 11,000 people killed, most of them children and women.

The tech enthusiast shared his views in a podcast, and showed support for Palestinians as thousands have been killed, with entire families wiped out in enclave. He shared his response as IDF bombed Palestinian neighborhoods, leaving a vast area into land of rubble.

When asked about the end of the ongoing war in Israel and Gaza, Musk said there is no straight answer but opined that if you create more Hamas members than you kill, you have not succeeded.

With a bit of fumbling, the Twitter chief linked the birth of more Hamas members, if you kill somebody’s child in Gaza.

Sharing his opinion in the podcast, the richest person said the goal of Hamas started the assault to trigger a strong reaction from Israel. He however said Israel should engage in the most conspicuous acts of kindness possible.

He also suggested Tel Aviv do whatever it can to provide medical aid and to ensure the availability of food, water, and basic necessities.

The podcast of the Tesla chief is making rounds online and this is not the first time he has shown support for Gaza. In October, Musk announced SpaceX’s Starlink will provide communication support in Gaza over internet disruption.