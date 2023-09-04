ISLAMABAD – Prices of electricity are likely to see another increase by Rs10 per unit for Karachi residents as Energy Ministry approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The development comes at a time when the crisis-hit country is battling to contain people’s anger over high electricity bills, with thousands protesting against inflated utility prices.

It was reported that officials approached NEPRA for further hikes under sections 7 and 31 of the Nepra Act, 1997 read with rule 17 of Nepra Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998 on account of three different fuel adjustments.

NEPRA will take up the proposal on September 11, and the hike will further burden the masses as the rate skyrockets.

The caretaker federal government has formulated a plan to provide relief to the masses’ protests against the inflated electricity prices.

The caretaker setup has decided to provide relief of Rs3000 to consumers using up to 300 units in October’s electricity bills, reports quoted sources as having said.

The consumers with electricity bills up to Rs70,000 will also get a reduction of Rs13,000 in their bills.

The government is expected to provide relief to people in October 2023 when there is a decline in electricity consumption due to change in weather.