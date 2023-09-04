Pakistani showbiz star Sajal Aly continues to inspire people with her acting prowess and sassy personality.

With her timeless talent, and gorgeous beauty, the Kuch Ankahi star has made her name as one of the most sought-after celebs. The actor is also set to receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her stunning performances over the years.

She is a known face in Pakistan, India and some other countries, and boasts millions of followers online.

The Alif star recently comes under fire after a contentious fashion photoshoot. Sajal clip was widely shared online, with social media users bashing her over revealing outfit.

Sajal Aly donned a red outfit, with a bit short-blouse with deep neckline, which she coupled with net fabric, paired with fitted skirts.

The clip got huge response on social media as people shared two cents on the actor.

Sajal’s fashion choices are known for their elegance and simplicity while she often shares Western-style dresses and gowns as the actor keeps her look minimal and chic look.