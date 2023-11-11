Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

A leading electric bikes brand, ‘ezBike’ unveiled Pakistan’s pioneering Battery Swap Station network introducing eco-conscious mobility that is both visionary and inventive.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Chief Guest, senior lawyer and a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Barrister Zaffar Ullah Khan, Ms Zahra Fatmi, Amina Sheikh, Vice Chancellors, media representatives, members from the USAID, PFAN, and prominent individuals from various walks of life.

Chief Guest Mr Zaffar Ullah Khan lauded ezBike’s pioneering efforts in the field of eco-friendly mobility. He emphasized the crucial role that environmentally responsible initiatives play in preserving our planet and promoting cleaner transportation.

Zaffar Ullah Khan said, “ezBike’s Battery Swap Station network represents a major stride toward a greener future. It’s not only economically viable but also a testament to our shared commitment to environmental sustainability. By utilizing clean energy sources, these scooters significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to cleaner, healthier cities. Unlike traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles, they produce zero tailpipe emissions, thus playing a pivotal role in mitigating climate change and enhancing overall air quality.

ezBike’s co-founders, Ali Moeen and Mohammad Hadi, emphasized the innovative Battery Swap Station network, designed to alleviate concerns about range limitations and enhance the convenience of electric scooter users. These stations enable rapid battery exchanges in under 30 seconds, all seamlessly managed through the user-friendly ezSwap app. For users, electric scooters present a cost-effective alternative to conventional vehicles. With rising fuel prices and the escalating costs of maintaining a car, electric scooters provide a budget-friendly mode of transportation. Forty Battery Swap Stations in Islamabad to start with and more to come.

ezBike’s commitment to greener and more cost-effective mobility is reshaping the electric transportation landscape, nurturing a future where environmental consciousness merges with pioneering innovation.