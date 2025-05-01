Eidul Adha 2025 holiday schedule announced

Authorities in Kuwait has announced a schedule of holidays on account of Eidul Adha 2025 as Dhul Qida, the 11th month in the Islamic calendar, moon has sighted.

The schedule has been announced as next there will be last Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, which marks the start of the holy pilgrimage of Hajj and Eidul Adha.

Reports said the Council of Ministers of Kuwait has officially declared a public holiday from June 5 to 8 (Thursday to Sunday) in connection with Arafat and Eidul Adha.

There will be rest day on Monday, June 9, with work resuming on June 10 in the Islamic country.

The crescent moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be sighted on May 27, making May 28 the first day of the holy month in Kuwait

According to the astronomers, the Day of Arafah is expected to observed on June 5 followed by Eidul Adha on June 6.

Eidul Adha is celebrated across the world every year with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The one of the biggest festival is observed by Muslims around the world on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.