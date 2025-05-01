AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Rizwan, Babar likely to be dropped from T20I squad against Bangladesh

LAHORE – Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam are likely to be dropped from the squad for the five-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

The senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in favor of giving opportunities to younger players in the series against Bangladesh.

As a result, former captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan may be left out of the team.

While the squad for the Bangladesh series has not yet been officially announced, the sources have revealed that team management is considering several alternatives to Babar and Rizwan for the opening positions.

Babar Azam and Rizwan were rested during the series against New Zealand but even in their absence, the Green Shirts suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat.

The team management is likely to assign opening duties to Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and possibly Sahibzada Farhan. Additionally, players like Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Ali Raza are also being considered for inclusion in the squad for the Bangladesh series.

It may be mentioned here that the first two T20 matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be held on May 25 and 27 in Faisalabad while the remaining three matches would be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 30, June 1 and June 3.

All matches are scheduled to begin at 8 PM local time.

PCB announces schedule for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series

Web Desk Staff

