KARACHI – As the fiscal year comes to a close, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) urges taxpayers across Pakistan to meet their crucial tax filing deadline by September 30, 2023. This deadline applies to all categories of taxpayers, emphasizing the importance of timely tax compliance.

Key Highlights

Universal Deadline: September 30th deadline applies to all taxpayers, promoting equal compliance opportunities for individuals, businesses, associations, and companies with special fiscal year arrangements.

Avoid Penalties: Filing on time is a legal requirement to avoid penalties and legal complexities. Delays may incur fines imposed by the tax authorities.

Access to Benefits: Timely filing ensures inclusion in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), granting reduced tax rates and specific privileges to taxpayers.

E-filing Convenience: FBR offers an electronic filing option for a streamlined process, enhancing ease and efficiency for taxpayers to meet the deadline.

Professional Assistance: Taxpayers seeking support with tax return preparation can engage tax professionals or consultants to ensure accurate and timely submissions.

Plan Ahead: Prepare by gathering necessary documents and financial information to complete your income tax return accurately, ensuring a smooth submission process.

Benefits of Tax Filing: