Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister of Balochistan Captain (Retd) Zubair Jamali has stressed the need of effective coordination and collaboration among all agencies involved in disaster management.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first of its kind three-day provincial level Simulation Exercise (SimEx) organized by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which kicked off in Quetta on Wednesday.

The multi hazards based Simulation Exercise was aimed at enhancing the preparedness and response capacities of key stakeholders of Balochistan during emergencies and disasters. Capt (Retd) Zubair Jamali appreciated the efforts of NDMA during the natural disasters.—INP