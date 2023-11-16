Two including mother and daughter were killed while another woman injured in firing of armed man inside a home on Wednesday. According to details, the incident took place in village Kalu Khan of Swabi where an accused gunned down his sister, niece and injured another woman.

The culprit fled the scene of crime after committing dual murder. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kalu Khan. Reasons behind the firing could not be ascertained and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the accused.—INP