After a widespread public protest on Wednesday, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division has decided to withdraw the recent fare hike for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) operated vehicles on urban routes within the city. The unprecedented increase, driven by a substantial surge in CNG prices, faced criticism for being excessive and did not match with the general public’s affordability.

In an official statement released by the RTA, the transport authority, as the custodian of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and subsequent Rules 1969, acknowledged its responsibility to provide dignified and affordable transport services. The decision to retract the controversial fare hike was made following intense petitioning from the aggrieved public. The controversial Notification No. RTA/821, dated 13-11-2023, which had initially announced the fare increase, has been immediately withdrawn.

The transport authority revealed that a review of the baseline rate, upon which fare determinations were made, is now deemed necessary. To address the underlying issues and ensure a fair and balanced resolution.—APP