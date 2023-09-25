THIS year, the grand theatre of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) carried a glaring omission: the conspicuous absence of leaders from four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. This collective snub speaks volumes about mounting doubts regarding the UN’s relevance and efficacy in the global power equation. The orchestrated explanations provided by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, citing “scheduling conflicts,” only serve to mask the growing skepticism regarding the UN’s relevance and its capacity to fulfil its intended purpose. This tableau of indifference underscores a chilling global sentiment, one that casts the United States as the principal enabler of discord and chaos on the international stage. However, equally disappointing was US President Joe Biden’s speech that bore the stamps of hollow verbosity as usual.

He tried to utilize the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as an opportunity to emphasize American “global leadership.” Just like 2022, his chosen spotlight narrowly focused on the Ukraine conflict, serving as the linchpin for reinforcing alliances with select US-centred partners. Biden’s disproportionate emphasis on the Ukraine conflict in his speech was largely driven by his domestic political situation. He is currently grappling with significant challenges related to the passage of Spending Bills and contending with low approval ratings. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is emerging as the frontrunner in all major opinion polls for the 2024 presidential race, further intensifying the political context in which Biden is operating. This focus on the Ukraine conflict is also being used as a strategic distraction or an attempt to bolster his leadership image amidst these pressing domestic issues and a resurgent political rival.

Biden chose to spotlight the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the UNGA, while deliberately ignoring the main theme: “rebuilding trust and rekindling global solidarity.” By prioritizing the Ukraine crisis, he appeared to be reinforcing the bonds of the select allies while simultaneously exploiting the issue to tarnish and exert pressure on other countries, indirectly commandeering the UNGA as a tool to advance his own geopolitical agenda. While he briefly addressed other topics such as climate change, the restructuring of the UN Security Council, Iran’s nuclear program, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, his primary focus remained squarely on the Ukraine conflict. He also allocated some time to discuss issues related to the Global South and Sino-US relations.

However, beneath the glare of the spotlight, Biden’s agenda to address the development needs of the Global South during this year’s UNGA remained disappointingly predictable and uninspiring. His proposals, shrouded in clichés and lacking substance, barely scratched the surface of the urgent challenges faced by developing nations. Through this calculated diversion, Biden inadvertently communicates a message to the Global South: Washington’s genuine interest in assisting these nations remains questionable, perpetuating a perception of indifference when it comes to supporting the world’s most vulnerable populations. Yet, amidst these theatrics, Biden’s grandiose gestures managed to conceal his rather clichéd and hollow proposals for addressing the development needs of the Global South – the central theme of this year’s UNGA. By diverting the attention of the assembly, Biden sent a clear message to the Global South: Washington’s commitment to assisting developing nations remains conspicuously lacking.

Biden’s failure to recognize that, despite being an urgent issue, the Ukraine crisis is not the primary concern for most developing nations at the UNGA reflects a misguided approach. These countries are turning to the UN to address their pressing development issues, not to witness the US exploit this platform to breed discord and fracture unity, potentially inciting resentment among the Global South. Despite his boasts about U.S. global leadership, Biden’s lack of substantive proposals to advance the development agenda for the Global South is glaring. His vague call for everyone to “do more” to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals falls short of the concrete action required. This raises questions about the sincerity of his Administration’s commitment to global development and solidarity, leaving many skeptical of his leadership on the world stage. Similarly, on the question of Sino-US relations, Biden appeared to be quite ambiguous. Ever since assuming office in early 2021, Biden has seemingly adhered to the playbook of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by placing a pronounced emphasis on prioritizing competition with China within the realm of US foreign policy.

Yet, on the recent occasion of his address, he made a statement suggesting that Washington aims to steer clear of direct confrontation with Beijing. “Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China as we manage shifting geopolitical trends: The United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a cold war. We do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner,” said Biden in his speech. However, recent actions by the Biden Administration tell a contrasting tale. This stark contrast between words and actions raises significant doubts about the genuine nature of US foreign policy objectives and its reliability in managing relations with China. It fosters an atmosphere of skepticism about the direction in which their bilateral ties are headed.

Biden talked about the need for cooperation between Beijing and Washington on climate issues, drawing attention to recent natural disasters like crippling heat-waves, continuous droughts and catastrophic floods worldwide. He presented these events as a “snapshot” illustrating the reasons for more cooperation between Beijing and Washington to safeguard our planet from the ravages of climate change. However, from a factual standpoint, when considering the United States’ recent self-interested stance, this emphasis on cooperation suggests a deeper apprehension about US dependence on China. It alludes to a narrative in which American leadership appears to recede, relinquishing its role in confronting global challenges.

Sustaining dialogue and collaboration between China and the United States on climate change holds immense importance for both nations and the global community. China has repeatedly expressed its readiness to enhance communication, foster deeper cooperation with the United States, and collectively advance climate governance, thereby playing a more substantial role in human development. However, the sticking point lies in the fact that the Biden Administration appears to be lacking the political resolve necessary to place trust in Beijing and forge ahead on these vital global challenges. This perceived hesitance raises concerns about the prospects for meaningful cooperation in addressing pressing issues on the world stage.

—The writer is political analyst, based in Karachi.

Email: [email protected]