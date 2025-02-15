ECC approves Pakistan’s

NDB-BRICS membership; $582m capital shares purchase

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that approved Pakistan’s membership in the New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS member countries.

“The committee also endorsed the purchase of 5,882 capital shares in the NDB, amounting to USD 582 million, with USD 116 million as paid-in capital,” a news release said.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, federal secretaries, and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

The ECC also approved the incorporation of an International Joint Trading Company in Singapore, formed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

It instructed the Ministry of Petroleum to ensure due diligence regarding specific investment approvals, particularly equity injections, as well as the timeline for the operationalization of the company.

Besides, it approved a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce regarding the inclusion of PCT/HS codes for newly notified mandatory items of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022.

The decision incorporates specific PVC and polymer-based products into the mandatory regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with Pakistan Standards.

The ECC also okayed the transfer of shares of DISCOs in the name of the President of Pakistan, as proposed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), subject to confirmation that it would have no financial implications.

To ensure financial support for key initiatives, the ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs), including Rs 19.15 billion under the Finance Division for 133 PSDP schemes of the defunct Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD).

“The funds will now be transferred to respective ministries, divisions, and provincial governments.”

The committee also approved Rs5.36 billion TSG for the Ministry of Housing and Works to execute development schemes under the SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP), with Rs 4.25 billion allocated for Sindh and Rs 1.11 billion for Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.—APP