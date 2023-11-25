ISLAMABAD – After years of delay, the Directorate General Immigration & Passports has launched e-Passport facility across Pakistan.

Authorities said e-gate or smart gates will be installed at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and other international airports of the country.

The holders of the e-Passports will use these gates to complete hassle-free immigration process. Almost 29 latest new security features have been added to the e-Passport, making it the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel documents since 2004.

Fee Structure for e-Passport

The normal fee for e-Passport with 36 pages and five year validity has been fixed at Rs9,000 while urgent fee is Rs15,000. Similarly, normal fee for 36-page e-Passport with ten years validity has been set as Rs13,000 while urgent fee stands at Rs22,000.

The normal fee for 72-page e-Passport with five-year validity has been fixed at Rs15,000 while urgent fee stands at Rs27,000. The normal fee for same pages passport with ten years validity has been set as Rs24,750 while the urgent fee stands at Rs40,000.

Applicants can visit any passport office across the country to get e-travel document. Officials said the e-passport service will soon be launched at Pakistani mission offices in Europe, the USA and other countries.