LAHORE – The Larvaciding and Fogging/IRS Reporting System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in 2012 to prevent and control Dengue, has registered more than 600 million Dengue surveillance and control activities submitted by more than 76,000 users.

The system provides assistance in Dengue larvae surveillance and remediation using technology which has helped the concerned departments in Dengue control.

The application has been helping 70 departments in preventing Dengue outbreaks.

Moreover, public and private healthcare facilities are using the Dengue Tracking System to ensure real-time data entry of Dengue patients.

So far, the Dengue Tracking System, operational in 2000+ healthcare facilities, has registered 66,704 Dengue patients.

Furthermore, important indicators of the Daily Situation Report have been incorporated into the system in the form of reports and dashboards to further facilitate the users and the departments.

The app monitors the work of the personnel involved in the anti-Dengue campaign, and the analysis of the data obtained from it is important for decision-making.

In addition to the Dengue dashboard, Anti-Dengue App, and GP apps have also been upgraded.

Integration with Labs for direct reporting in the Dengue Tracking System, automation of Vector Surveillance processes and reporting, and enhancement of Daily Situation Reports and Heat Maps are also in progress.