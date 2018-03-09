Dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected to grip in most plain areas while cold weather is forecast in northern areas of the country in next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Malakand, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions and FATA during this time span.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday, an official of Met told APP. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Thursday, highest maximum temperature 28 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 17 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP