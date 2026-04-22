Hyderabad Kingsmen thump Multan Sultans in HBL PSL 11 match

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Multan Sultans by four wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging 214-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen crossed the finish line with four wickets and three balls remaining.

Player of the match Usman Khan was the top scorer for the Kingsmen, who made 101 off just 47 balls, hitting five fours and 10 maximums. Skipper Marnus Labuschagne made 61 off 41 balls, laced with nine boundaries.

Hassan Khan made an unbeaten 24 off just six balls, striking one four and three maximums, to help his side achieve the target after losing the key wicket of Usman Khan. Mohammad Ismail and Peter Siddle picked up three wickets each.

Batting first, Multan Sultan Sultans raced to 213/7 in their allocated 20 overs. Steven Smith was the highest scorer with 106 off 50 balls, striking 12 fours and six maximums.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed 66 off 43 balls, laced with four fours and five maximums. Josh Phillipe made 19 off 15 balls, hitting two boundaries.

Akif Javed bagged three wickets, while Mohammad Ali, Hunain Shah, Hassan Khan and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket each.