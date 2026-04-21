HBL PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of HBL PSL 11 being played at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the second fixture of the day, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 pm at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The points table showed that Peshawar Zalmi currently lead the standings, followed by Multan Sultans in second place, Islamabad United in third, while Quetta Gladiators are placed fourth.

Meanwhile, the second phase of PSL 11 has officially resumed in Lahore, with police putting in place a comprehensive security plan for the remaining matches. A total of eight more games will be played in the city during this stage of the tournament.

Pakistan Super League action in Lahore has restarted under strict security arrangements.

Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) said the revival of international cricket in Pakistan is a positive development and assured that foolproof security arrangements have been made for all matches.

He added that Lahore Police are providing full security to both local and foreign players. Security protocols for stadiums, team accommodations, and travel routes are being strictly implemented, while special measures have also been taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during match days.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Lahore Qalandars: M. Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseeb Ullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf