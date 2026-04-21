China endorses Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate US–Iran engagement

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Discussions focused on latest regional developments.

The Ambassador conveyed China’s full support for and appreciation of Pakistan’s continued efforts to facilitate engagement between the U.S and Iran for sustained peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan–China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He underscored the strength of bilateral ties, and emphasized the importance of sustained high-level exchanges between the two countries.

On March 31, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed for China on an official visit amid ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said Dar paid the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This made his second visit to Beijing this year.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.

DPM Dar’s visit to China, despite medical advice to rest following his hairline shoulder fracture yesterday, was evidence of the importance placed by Pakistan on its relationship with China.

The visit came after Pakistan hosted a quadrilateral huddle of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt where they stressed the need for an immediate end to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the participants discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

The meeting, attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, agreed that war served no one’s interests and discussed ways to bring an early and permanent end to the conflict.

“The Foreign Ministers held a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation. We also discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region”, Dar stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter).