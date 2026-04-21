Pakistan takes action against online sale of sexual health, weight-loss medicines

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken strict action against the illegal online sale and advertising of medicines related to sexual health, weight loss and others, raising serious concerns over public health risks.

The authority has requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block several websites and social media pages involved in the unauthorized promotion and sale of medicines. In its official correspondence, DRAP identified multiple online platforms engaged in such activities.

The regulator also highlighted reports of smuggled medicines being sold online, allegedly brought in from countries including India and Iran. It warned that the circulation of unregistered and smuggled drugs poses a significant threat to public safety.

According to DRAP, the online sale of medicines related to sexual health, weight loss, and mental health without prescription is illegal.

The authority expressed concern that social media advertisements are encouraging self-medication, which can lead to serious health complications.

Officials further stated that advertising or selling medicines without approval violates drug laws, and the use of substandard products can result in severe side effects or even life-threatening conditions.

DRAP has made it clear that prior approval is mandatory for any pharmaceutical advertising. Violations will result in fines, seizure of products, and legal action against responsible parties.

The authority has urged PTA to work with social media companies to remove illegal pharmaceutical content, while advising the public to avoid purchasing medicines from unverified online sources.