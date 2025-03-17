Discarded daughters: Deep-rooted crisis of female infanticide

PAKISTAN, a country deeply entrenched in patriarchal traditions, continues to grapple with a disturbing reality — the abandonment and killing of new-born girls.

In a society where sons are often valued over daughters, the tragic fate of many female infants remains a hidden crisis.

The gruesome discovery of discarded baby girls in trash bins and deserted areas reveals the stark gender disparity and the underlying socio-cultural and economic factors that perpetuate this violence.

Reports from human rights organisations and NGOs, such as the Edhi Foundation and the Chhipa Welfare Association, reveal alarming statistics.

Thousands of baby girls are abandoned or killed each year in Pakistan.

The Edhi Foundation, which operates one of the largest network of rescue services in the country, reports recovering hundreds of bodies of new-born girls from garbage dumps annually.

Many of these infants are found lifeless, wrapped in cloth, or even mauled by animals—victims of a society that deems them unworthy of life.

At the core of this crisis lies a cultural preference for male children, deeply ingrained in Pakistani society.

Sons are traditionally viewed as breadwinners and bearers of the family name, while daughters are often seen as financial burdens due to dowries and societal expectations.

Religious misinterpretations and conservative traditions further fuel the bias against girls.

Despite Islamic teachings emphasising the sanctity of life and the importance of treating daughters with dignity, widespread misconceptions continue to shape public attitudes, making female infanticide an unspoken yet prevalent issue.

The financial strain of raising a girl is another significant factor behind female infanticide and abandonment.

Many impoverished families struggle to afford basic necessities and see daughters as an additional financial responsibility.

The dowry system, although officially discouraged, remains a major burden, leading some families to resort to desperate measures.

Moreover, access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for women remains limited, reinforcing the notion that daughters are liabilities rather than assets.

In rural areas, where literacy rates are low, and traditional gender roles dominate, the situation is even more dire.

Additionally, Pakistan’s entrenched culture of gender-based violence plays a crucial role in this crisis.

Women who bear daughters out of wedlock or as a result of sexual violence face severe social stigma.

In such cases, killing or abandoning the new-born is seen as a way to preserve the family’s so-called ‘honour.’

Honour killings, a long-standing issue in Pakistan, further underscore the brutal realities that women and girls face.

While Pakistan has laws against gender-based violence and infanticide, enforcement remains weak.

Police investigations into abandoned new-borns are rare, and perpetrators often go unpunished.

Moreover, the social silence surrounding the issue prevents meaningful discourse and reform.

On the other hand, NGOs and social welfare organisations play a crucial role in mitigating the crisis.

The Edhi Foundation has set up cradles outside its centres, encouraging parents to leave unwanted babies in safe custody rather than discarding them.

While these initiatives have saved many lives, they do not address the root cause of the problem.

Addressing the issue of discarded new-born girls in Pakistan requires a multi-faceted approach.

According to experts, the government must strengthen law enforcement against gender-based violence and provide financial support to families with daughters, while educational campaigns promoting gender equality and raising awareness about the value of girls are essential.

Religious and community leaders must play an active role in dispelling harmful gender biases, experts opined, adding that women’s empowerment through better access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities can also shift societal perceptions and reduce the preference for sons over daughters.

The horrifying reality of new-born girls being discarded like garbage in Pakistan reflects a deep-seated disregard for female life.

This crisis is not just a women’s rights issue—it is a human rights issue that requires urgent attention.

Changing entrenched societal norms will take time, but with sustained efforts in policy reform, education, and grassroots activism, Pakistan can work towards a future where every child, regardless of gender, is valued and given a chance to live.

— The writer is an educator, based in Sindh.([email protected])