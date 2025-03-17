Bonds beyond borders

FOLLOWING Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s productive visits to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, seeking more trade and investment opportunities, Islamabad warmly welcomed UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his first-ever official visit to Pakistan at the close of February 2025.

The Crown Prince’s visit further solidified the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries, with a focus on economic cooperation and investment.

The UAE Crown Prince’s visit marked a significant moment in Pakistan-UAE relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier held fruitful discussions with the UAE President in Dubai in February, underscoring the two nations’ shared commitment to enhancing their partnership.

The warm reception of the Crown Prince reflected the significance of the relationship, with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials attending in a show of unity and goodwill.

During the visit, five agreements were signed between the two countries in fields such as banking, railways, mining and infrastructure.

These agreements were part of broader efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation and create new opportunities for growth and development.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by both the UAE Crown Prince and the Prime Minister, further emphasizing the importance of the partnership.

In a one-on-one meeting after delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the discussions and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Pakistan-UAE ties through enhanced trade, investment and energy cooperation.

He emphasized that Pakistan, with continued support from the UAE royal family, was making steady progress in deepening its historical and fraternal bonds with the Emirates.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his productive meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi earlier in February, noting that both countries were now more closely aligned than ever before in fostering their political and economic ties.

For his part, the UAE Crown Prince reaffirmed the Emirates’ strong support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity, as evidenced by the new agreements.

The Crown Prince’s arrival and the subsequent engagements in Islamabad demonstrated the depth of the bilateral relationship, reflecting a sincere and mutually beneficial partnership.

His visit is expected to contribute significantly to elevating relations between the two countries to new heights, benefiting both Pakistan and the UAE.

The credit for the strengthened ties between the two countries can largely be attributed to the ongoing engagement between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership and the UAE royal family.

Frequent visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Pakistan’s leadership have played a key role in maintaining close contact and ensuring the continued warmth of bilateral relations.

Trade between Pakistan and the UAE is significant, with the Emirates being one of Pakistan’s major trade partners.

Additionally, an estimated 1.8 million Pakistanis are residing and working in the UAE, contributing to various sectors of the economy.

These expatriates not only play an essential role in the UAE’s growth but also send remittances back to Pakistan, strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves and helping stabilize the economy.

The ongoing high-level exchanges between the UAE royal family and Pakistan’s leadership are essential in further promoting and deepening the relationship between the two countries.

This enduring cooperation is likely to yield mutual benefits for both nations and their people, contributing to long-term prosperity and stability.

—The writer is a Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist, and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad. ([email protected].)