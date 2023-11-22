LAHORE- Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has addressed recent criticism emanating from within Pakistan, responding to queries regarding his exceptional performance in the 2023 World Cup. Shami, known for his prowess with the ball, shed light on the controversy during a local interview, attributing the critique to what he perceives as envy among some Pakistani players.

Despite his outstanding contributions, India faced defeat in the final against Australia, marking a bittersweet conclusion to Shami’s exceptional World Cup journey.

Shami recounted his standout moments during the World Cup, highlighting his contributions with the ball. In one match, he secured an impressive 5-wicket haul, followed by another impactful performance with 4 wickets in the next game, and yet another 5-wicket display in a subsequent match.

The pacer acknowledged the existence of criticism, suggesting that some Pakistani players may harbor envy due to a mindset of superiority.

The Indian bowler emphasized the importance of supporting players who consistently deliver when it matters, expressing his confidence in those who perform reliably under pressure.

Addressing allegations about the ball used, Shami clarified that controversies arise when people claim he uses a ball from a different company, and there are insinuations favoring the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a candid discussion with former player Wasim Akram, Shami delved into the intricacies of ball selection and distribution for a match, including decisions about batting or bowling first.

Despite Shami’s efforts to dispel controversies and provide insights into the technical aspects of the game, tensions persist. Shami recognized the difficulty for those who have not played at the international level to comprehend these nuances and predicted that former players involved in disputes might face mockery as they navigate conflicts.

During the 2023 World Cup, Shami showcased his prowess in seven matches, securing an impressive 24 wickets with an average of 10.71. His exceptional performance included achieving 5 wickets in a match three times during the tournament. In the semi-final against New Zealand, Shami’s remarkable 7-wicket haul further solidified his reputation as a formidable bowler.