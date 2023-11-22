ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad High Court has summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar for future hearings in the case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Baloch Missing Persons Commission.

The court directed the commission to present 55 missing Baloch students, failing which Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq will be summoned.

The court directed the caretaker prime minister to appear in person before it on November 29.

The Islamabad High Court has also ordered the Defense Minister, Interior Minister, Secretary Defense, and Secretary Interior to appear.

Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court, and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked him to brief the court about the case. Justice Kayani observed that this was the 21st hearing of this case, and previously, when Chief Justice Atharmanullah Jauhar was in office, the commission was formed on the court’s orders. It included questions about forced disappearances, and the matter was also sent to the federal government, involving not just one but 51 missing Baloch students.

Justice Kayani remarked, “they had informed the Prime Minister of the country about the case. The Prime Minister should have personally felt this; we believe he would say that these are our children. If there was a criminal case against them, it should have been registered. Read the report that has been presented to us,”.

Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal Dogal r informed the court that whatever the matter is, it is reviewed by the relevant ministry or committee, to which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani responded that the court must do its job, and implementation must be ensured.

The judge observed, “Today, we are standing at the same place for the 21st hearing; we understand that things will change slowly, and people will come back,”.

The court said it is the responsibility of the state, and the state said these people are in their homes; they have been seeing this for many years in Balochistan.

The Islamabad High Court rejected the recovery committee’s report for the missing persons, observeing that they would issue notices to the Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, and Human Rights Minister.

“This work was executive, but the court is doing it,” the court remarked.

The court also remarked that whether they should send this matter to the UN and bring disgrace to our own country?

The law officer requested the court not to summon the prime minister.

At this, Justice Kayani remarked, “there is nothing wrong with it, it is just being made a joke. What will be more insulting than this when people are missing?,”.

The judge also ordered that in the next hearing, the Interior Minister and Interior Secretary should also appear.

“There is no difference in their appearances; it is not rocket science that they are being called while sitting in Islamabad, and we are talking about the rights of Balochistan,” he remarked.

The judge also remarked,” I’m giving seven days; let the Missing Persons Commission implement the recommendations,”.