Following the directions of Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, the NAB Lahore Director General (DG), Mr. AmjadMajeedAulakh held an important ‘Open Court’ which was massively participated by housing sector affectees.

As per the details, the DG NAB Lahore conducted fifth monthly Open Hearing (KhuliKetchary) at NAB Lahore office in which affectees of Al-Haram Garden, Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, Rahman Garden (Phase-4) and Lahore Garden reached to submit their complaints before DG NAB, however, the Director General NAB Lahore vigilantly listened to every complainant and issued appropriate directives to concerned Investigation officers.

The complainants against Al-Haram Garden stated that the society administration sold out plots without obtaining approval from relevant regulating authorities. DG NAB informed the complainants that the Bureau intends to take strict action against said society, however, the other projects i.e. Safari Garden and Hijweri Homes of said administration are also under NAB radar.

Talking about Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, he stated that the internal rifts of society administration are causing thousands of affectees to suffer. In this regard, hon’ble Court was requested by the Bureau to allow liquidize the properties owned by both accused persons (known as accused Allah DittaHeera and accused SahirRasheed) so that the thousand of affectees may be compensated by selling said properties. Moreover, he also informed that the Bureau has already freezed the properties of above accused persons which can’t be sold-out by anyone with prior approval of NAB. Addressing the affectees of Rahman Garden (Phase-IV), he mentioned that the Investigation Team has been assigned to take strict action over the complaints received in open hearing and submit proper report of the matter.

AmjadMajeedAulakh also instructed to facilitate the bulk of affectees appeared against administration of Lahore Garden on priority. He ordered for befitting measures against said housing project.

DG NAB Lahore showed his resolve for taking apposite measure against illegal societies that swallow hard-earned savings of common citizens. He further stated that, in line with Chairman NAB’s open door policy, NAB is open to every citizen for the grievance it faces; however, the positive outcomes are surfacing by regularly conducting open courts.

The affectees heartily admired and appreciated the vision of Chairman NAB to initiate ‘Open Hearing’ process that is implemented with true spirit by DG NAB Lahore and wished for successfully continuation of the process, in future.