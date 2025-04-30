DG ISPR, Deputy Pak-PM to hold key presser today amid soaring Tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is set to hold a high-stakes press conference at 7 PM today. Army spokesperson will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The briefing comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan. However, Pakistan has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and “politically motivated.”

In a previous presser, Chaudhry said India has not provided any credible evidence to support its accusations. He further claimed that forensic analysis of retrieved materials from recent security operations has revealed “irrefutable evidence” of Indian involvement in terror activities inside Pakistan.

“India has been operating a coordinated terror network within our borders, targeting not only military installations but also innocent civilians,” the ISPR DG had said.

Sources within the security establishment suggest that military strikes cannot be ruled out, as the Pakistan Armed Forces remain on high alert. The situation remains fluid, and today’s press conference is expected to outline Pakistan’s official stance and possibly reveal further intelligence.

This development comes at a time of heightened regional tension, with diplomatic channels reportedly under strain and cross-border incidents increasing.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…