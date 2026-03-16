Deeply Understand the Great Significance and Value of the Construction of China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future

Zhang Chaozhe

The year of 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping stated that the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan has been forged through the trials of history, transcending geopolitical interests and serving as a significant positive factor for regional peace, stability, and development. Prime Minister Sharif referred to the China-Pakistan friendship as “ironclad friendship”, calling us “iron brothers”, and even described the China-Pakistan friendship as “higher than mountains and deeper than seas”.

These words are not merely ornate rhetoric or empty flattery. In today’s world, where turbulence intertwines and the once-in-a-century transformation accelerates, the construction of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future holds greater contemporary value and strategic significance. We should seize the opportunity of commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, under the strategic guidance of leaders from both sides, to deeply understand the major significance, distinct characteristics, and value orientation of building the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future. We must advance the construction of this community to the forefront of Neighboring Communities with a Shared Future, setting an exemplary role.

Deeply understand the development trajectory of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future. President Xi Jinping has always paid close attention to the construction of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future and has consistently monitored the development of China-Pakistan relations. In February 2014, President Xi Jinping met with then-Pakistan President MamnoonHussain, for the first time explicitly stating the creation of a Community with a Shared Future as one of the goals of bilateral relations. In April 2015, President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and delivered an important speech titled “Building a China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future to Open a New Journey of Win-Win Cooperation”, emphasizing that China and Pakistan should continuously enrich the connotation of the two countries’ Community with a Shared Future and play a demonstrative role in building an Asian Community with a Shared Future. In November 2018, President Xi Jinping met with then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, proposing to build a closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.

The two sides signed the “Joint Statement on Strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Partnership Between China and Pakistan and Building a Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”. In September 2025, President Xi Jinping met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz and once again emphasized that both sides should set an example for building a Community with a Shared Future in the region. Subsequently, the two sides signed the “Action Plan for Building a Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025-2029)”. From “building” to “constructing,” it reflects the “adapting to the trend” of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the construction of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future is “the will of the people” and “the trend of the times”. From “Asia” to “the Region” , it reflects the foresight of China’s leaders, the confidence and responsibility of China as a major country, and the expectations and aspirations of the international community.

Deeply understand the significant theoretical contributions of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future. As an integral part of President Xi Jinping’s vision for Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, this concept not only preserves the core principles and values of humanity’s shared destiny but also integrates the specific national conditions of both countries.

It has evolved into an innovative theoretical framework that combines distinctive bilateral characteristics with universal significance, providing solid theoretical support and practical examples for nations to transcend ideological barriers, geopolitical illusions, and economic dependency traps while achieving deep cooperation and positive exchanges. This framework transcends the realist paradigm of “Power Checks and Balances” , discarding notions of “Power Equilibrium” and “Relative Gains” , and breaking free from the logic of “Power Politics” . It establishes mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, security, and development as fundamental responsibilities, fostering an equal and symbiotic cooperative model.

It also surpasses the liberal paradigm of “Interest Exchange” , rejecting the logic of “Sacrificing Righteousness for Profit” and overcoming the limitations of “Short-Term Gains” . Instead, it embraces a balanced approach that prioritizes both moral integrity and economic benefits, achieving strategic alignment through comprehensive planning to secure long-term interests. Furthermore, it transcends the constructivist paradigm of “Normative Construction” , focusing on practical implementation to shape interactive patterns of equality, coordination, and consultation across different national identities. By transforming the concept of shared destiny into actionable, assessable, and deepening institutional arrangements, it bridges the gap from conceptual consensus to a practical community.

Deeply understand the distinctive features of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future. President Xi Jinping emphasized: “China and Pakistan are not only comrades-in-arms and brothers, but also friends of trust and righteousness, with an ironclad friendship that grows stronger over time” . Rooted in the rich historical and cultural soil, resonating with the scars of colonial aggression, and growing amidst the turbulent changes of the century, the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future has become a paradigm of mutual understanding and win-win development between nations. With strategic trust as its spiritual core, shared prosperity as its practical framework, and forward-looking strategic alignment as its fundamental principle, it embodies mutual respect, enduring friendship, high-level trust, mutual benefit, and joint challenges.

Covering political, economic, security, cultural, and global governance dimensions, it aims to achieve intertwined interests and shared destiny through strategic coordination, practical cooperation, and multilateral collaboration, setting a benchmark for bilateral relations in building the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. The China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future is characterized by distinct features: high-level political trust reflects the strategic consensus of “standing together through thick and thin”; comprehensive cooperation forms a community of shared interests; inclusive values enable cultural exchanges to transcend barriers and achieve deep mutual understanding; deep strategic alignment injects lasting momentum into development; strong international coordination creates the strongest harmonious resonance in advancing global governance reforms.

Deeply understand the strategic value of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future. Against the backdrop of globalization facing headwinds and regional security order being challenged, the concept of the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, as the core guidance for building China’s distinctive major-country diplomacy, has become an important public good for breaking through global structural dilemmas and resolving regional conflicts. The China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future is undertaking the pioneering practice and exemplary model of this concept.

After more than a decade of development, the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future has formed a value system that combines strategic depth, economic breadth, and humanistic warmth, profoundly reshaping the bilateral relationship between China and Pakistan, providing a replicable and promotable practical model for developing countries to build new types of relations, and demonstrating the concrete manifestation of the concept of the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind in bilateral dimensions.

The bilateral value of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future lies in building a new form of mutually beneficial and win-win development for both countries; the regional value lies in the comprehensive regional collaborative ecosystem jointly built by China and Pakistan, featuring economic connectivity, shared security, coordinated governance, and shared humanistic empathy, which provides a replicable and promotable practical model for regional cooperation and becomes a model for practicing the concepts of “good neighborliness, security, and prosperity” and “closeness, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness”; the global value lies in the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future breaking through the traditional western-dominated paradigm of state relations, providing a new model for developing countries to participate in global governance and achieve common development, and offering a vivid practice for the concept of the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.

[Director of Pakistan Study Center Sichuan University, Chengdu, China [email protected]]