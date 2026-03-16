Malik Niaz remembered for service

By Ahmad Zeshan Jakhar

Thousands of people in Layyah gathered to pay their last respects to Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, a veteran politician known for his integrity, decency, and unwavering commitment to the underprivileged.

The Parao Ground witnessed one of the largest funeral prayers in the district’s history, with nearly 15,000 attendees, including supporters, opponents, and citizens from all walks of life.

Jakhar, a four-time member of the National Assembly, was widely respected for his democratic principles and dedication to the people of South Punjab. He consistently raised the issues of farmers, laborers, widows, and marginalized citizens, advocating for their rights in the National Assembly.

“I am neither a saint nor a prophet, but in the realm of politics.”

Even in the later years of his political career, Jakhar remained firm in his ideology and loyal to his party, PTI, and its leader, Imran Khan. He endured a week-long abduction and coercion attempt yet continued to stand by his convictions, earning admiration even from political rivals. Remembering one of his final speeches, Jakhar said, “I am neither a saint nor a prophet, but in the realm of politics, I am a guardian of principles.” His passing is seen not just as a personal or political loss but as a blow to the culture of integrity and decency in public life.

Citizens and political observers note that Pakistan’s political landscape often overlooks individuals who embody restraint and ethical conduct. The death of Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar serves as a reminder of the need to value such figures while they are alive.