THE Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in

Pakistan Lijian Zhao on Thursday rubbished criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) published in the New York Times and said it was Western countries which pushed Pakistan in a debt trap. Zhao took issue with the article’s argument that China is ensnaring Pakistan in a debt trap and said CPEC loans constituted only $6 billion of Pakistan’s $95 billion international debt. He also refuted the stated figure of $23 billion owed to China.

The Chinese diplomat has spoken with facts and figures to counter propaganda by some circles in the West about CPEC and its relevance to the debt burden of Pakistan. What Lijian said is a reality and that is why people of Pakistan have always rejected negative propaganda against CPEC and wanted the Government to pursue the initiative with full vigour and zeal as it is deeply linked to progress and prosperity of the country. Instead of adding to the debt burden of the country, the Chinese investment and loans under the framework of CPEC would help Pakistan address its core problems that hinder its economic, industrial and agricultural growth and increase in production would strength the country’s capability to pay back its loans. Unlike some Western countries, China is not attaching strings to the cooperation or assistance as its cooperative framework is rooted in its desire to promote common good. At best one can say that military and economic deals between Pakistan and China are commercial in nature but Beijing has never used them to advance its geo-strategic or political objectives. One distinctive aspect of the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China is that the latter is also willing to transfer technology as against some countries whose products dominate our markets but they are not willing to transfer technology. Sustained propaganda against CPEC is malicious in nature and people of Pakistan are convinced that some powers are trying to block Pakistan’s efforts to come out of economic shackles.

