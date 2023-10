At least 21 people, including Indian army personnel, died and over 100 remained missing following a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Sikkim state in India.

The cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim district triggered flash floods in the region earlier this week.

The flood led to the swelling of the river Teesta, where rescue operations are on to find dozens of missing people, including Army personnel, who were swept away.—INP