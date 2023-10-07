Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that the return of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif was not a result of any guarantee.

He said, while talking to the media, that the PML-N’s supremo did not need any guarantee or assurance for his return while adding that the process of bail would also be completed upon his arrival.

He stressed that the actual value of the dollar was Rs250 while emphasizing that in September 2022, he had said that the dollar rate should be less than Rs200.

“There is no reason why the value of the dollar should go back up as the interbank system and Exchange Companies are playing their roles with responsibility,” he said.