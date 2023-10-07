Irked by reports in the media regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reservations over its Chairman Imran Khan’s transfer to Adiala jail, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq Friday asked if the party is dissatisfied with the court’s relevant orders issued last month.

The judge questioned Khan’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, during the hearing of the plea filed for early pronouncement of reserved judgment on the PTI chairman’s petition against his jail trial and change of judge in the cipher case.