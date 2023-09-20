Dawlance is the leading producer of home appliances in Pakistan, which uses environmentally safe refrigerant gas – R 32, in its products, to reduce emissions and avoid the depletion of the Ozone layer – a fragile shield of gas, protecting the Earth from the harmful rays of the sun. With a vision to reduce the unsafe disposal of these gases in the air, the ‘United Nations Industrial Development Organization’ (UNIDO) has recently provided special equipment to Dawlance, for recycling the R-32 refrigerant.

A vibrant ceremony was recently held at an event in Islamabad where the recycling equipment was handed over. The Chief Marketing Officer of Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel addressed the event and said: “As a socially responsible enterprise, we understand the critical importance of using Planet-friendly refrigerants and recycling the gasses safely and responsibly, to preserve the ozone layer”

This environmental initiative clearly reflects Dawlance’s policy: “Progress today, Preserve tomorrow”, as it promises long-term sustainability and a healthy future for humanity. UNIDO has provided Dawlance with 100 gas-recovery units that will be utilized all over Pakistan, besides committing to provide training to 1000 technicians and installers for safe handling of the R-32 refrigerant.

Dawlance will recycle and reuse the R-32 refrigerant, which is recognized for its minimal impact on the environment and is based on more advanced technologies. NOU Ministry of Climate Change presented Dawlance with an ‘Ozone & Environmental-Friendly Technology Award’ for shifting to R-32 refrigerant. Other conventional industries must also take inspiration from this initiative, to ensure the safety and well-being of the environment and the protection of the ozone layer.

Dawlance aims to reduce these ‘Green-House Gas’ emissions and discharge of Carbon Dioxide, by nearly 5000 kg 275 metric tons. It will also reclaim, reprocess, and reuse the R-32 refrigerants, to reduce the need for producing these harmful gases. With this initiative starting from base year 2018, the SBTi – ‘2°C scenario’ aims for a 15% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, while the ‘1.5°C scenario’ aims for a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030. Specifically, the emissions caused by the use of solid products.

This two-pronged strategy is a pioneering effort by Dawlance, while it is also creating public awareness about the harmful effects of releasing refrigerant into the atmosphere. Dawlance is also adopting other global best practices to ensure socioeconomic growth in a sustainable manner.