Dar’s clear message

DEPUTY Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s remarks at press conference on Friday are a continuation of a long-standing concern that Pakistan has repeatedly voiced — the persistent threat of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, particularly from groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These concerns are not new, nor are they isolated. As Dar rightly noted, China too shares these apprehensions, making it clear that this is a regional issue that demands immediate and collective action.

For years, Pakistan has borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism, with the TTP using Afghan territory as a safe haven to launch attacks on Pakistani soil. The current Afghan setup’s integration of pro-TTP elements into their governance structure is an alarming situation. This sends a troubling message about the priorities and allegiances within Kabul. Pakistan has taken a firm and consistent position — either the Afghan government must take decisive action against the TTP, or they must hand over these militants to Islamabad. The choice is clear and the demand is just. Without firm measures to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, the region’s fragile security landscape will continue to be threatened. It is important to highlight that the concerns raised by Pakistan are echoed by other regional stakeholders. China’s support for Pakistan’s proposal to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, as mentioned by Dar, is not merely an economic gesture. It underscores Beijing’s interest in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, which is only possible if terrorist elements are rooted out comprehensively. The establishment of 700 border posts by Afghanistan, as conveyed by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, is a step in the right direction. However, border controls alone are insufficient. The real test lies in Kabul’s political will to take on the TTP and dismantle its networks. Mere intentions are not enough — they must be translated into visible and verifiable action. If the Afghan authorities are serious about steering their country towards peace, prosperity and regional integration, they must decisively sever ties with all militant outfits. Sympathizers of terrorist groups within the Afghan setup must be shown the door. Only a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism will pave the way for Afghanistan’s reintegration into the regional economic architecture and help unlock the benefits of connectivity, trade and development.