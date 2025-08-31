Danish lawmaker warns weakening UN poses threat to global peace

Senator Irfan Siddiqui thanks Denmark for anti desecration laws

Christian Friis Bach, Chairman of Denmark’s Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee, urged countries including Pakistan to take serious notice of the challenge posed by the weakening of international institutions including the United Nations, warning that it threatens global peace.

“The weakening and ineffectiveness of institutions like the United Nations (UN) does not bode well for global peace. Countries around the world, including Pakistan, must take serious notice of this issue,” Bach said during a meeting with Senator IrfanSiddiqui, Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs who is currently on a five-day visit to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

“We must work together to strengthen this global institution,” Bach said. He said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine had created new threats for Europe, compelling the region to raise its defense budgets.Pakistan too has the right to take necessary measures for its defense in view of security threats. In response, Siddiqui said that Pakistan faces a similar situation because of India’s aggressive designs. “India without any justification and evidence blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident and posed war on us. We too had to take counter-measures in our self defense. We desire peace not only in the region but across the world,” he said. During the meeting, the Senator highlighted more than 75 years of friendly relations between the two countries and recalled that Denmark was among the first nations to recognize Pakistan in 1948, just a year after its creation.

Over the decades, cooperation in areas of mutual interest has matured into a lasting friendship. Today, more than 50 Danish companies are operating in Pakistan in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, transportation, and agriculture, he said. “We invite more Danish companies to come to Pakistan and invest in sectors of their choice,” Siddiqui said. Christian Bach assured that Denmark would benefit from Pakistan’s friendly investment environment. He also recalled his pleasant meetings with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said he always felt happy visiting Pakistan.

Senator Siddiqui briefed the Danish foreign policy chief that Afghan nationals registered in Pakistan are living peacefully and playing an active role in different walks of life just like Pakistani citizens.

Only those with no record of residence in Pakistan are being asked to return. “We are battling terrorism that has claimed 90,000 lives, and we are compelled to take every possible action to eradicate this menace,” Siddiqui said. Bach acknowledged that Pakistan had the legitimate right to strengthen its defense in the face of external threats. Siddiqui also thanked Denmark for passing a law prescribing fines and up to three years’ imprisonment for desecrating religious scriptures and symbols. He extended an invitation to Bach and members of his committee to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Senator Siddiqui also met Justice Muhammad Ahsan, a Pakistani-origin judge of Denmark’s Supreme Court, who is the first Pakistani in the country’s judicial history to be elevated to the top court. Siddiqui congratulated Justice Ahsan on assuming this prestigious position, terming it an honor for Pakistan. Justice Ahsan briefed the senator on Denmark’s judicial system and accompanied him on a tour of various departments of the Supreme Court.