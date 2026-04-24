Dar, Lavrov discuss bilateral relations, PM Shehbaz’s Russia visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the call, both officials reviewed Pakistan–Russia ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in multilateral platforms to support global peace and security. In a statement shared on X, Lavrov commended Pakistan’s positive role in helping encourage dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister H.E. Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Sergey Lavrov. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral fora in support of… pic.twitter.com/qljwBNJW9a — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2026

The two ministers also emphasised the need for consistent high-level contacts. They discussed rescheduling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s planned visit to Russia to a mutually suitable time in the near future.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address international issues. He also invited Lavrov to visit Pakistan. The two sides agreed to maintain regular communication.