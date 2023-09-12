LAHORE – Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups as pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah injured in Super Four stage match of Asia Cup 2023 against India.

The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.

Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel. The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.