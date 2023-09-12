ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) will be receiving application for MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for CSS Competitive Examination 2024 till today (Tuesday) as closing date for submission of application is September 12.

It is mandatory to qualify MPT for appearing in main written CSS Competitive Examination, 2024 for recruitment to posts in BS-17 in twelve Occupational Groups/Services of Federal Government.

MPT Test Centres

MPT is likely to be held at following centres depending upon the availability of sufficient candidates:

(1) Abbottabad (2) Bahawalpur (3) D.G. Khan (4) D.I.Khan (5) Faisalabad (6) Gilgit (7) Gujranwala (8) Hyderabad (9) Islamabad (10) Karachi (11) Lahore (12) Larkana (13) Multan (14) Muzaffarabad (15) Peshawar (16) Quetta (17) Rawalpindi (18) Sargodha (19) Sukkur.

Syllabus of MPT

Applicant can visit the official FPSC website to check the syllabus of MPT.

CSS MPT 2024 Test Date

The FPSC will hold MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) on 19th November, 2023 (Sunday) at the designated centres across the country.