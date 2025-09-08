Customs officials seize mobile phones worth Rs12m at Lahore Airport

LAHORE – Customs authorities at Lahore Airport carried out a major operation and seized smuggled mobile phones worth Rs. 12 million.

A case has been registered against passenger Mahmood, who arrived from Dubai on Emirates flight EK-622.

Upon suspicion, customs officials checked his luggage and recovered a large number of mobile phones.

The seized phones carried over Rs. 5.7 million in payable duty.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent Sajjad Jatoi, with Inspector Nabeel Abdul Rehman and other staff members taking part.