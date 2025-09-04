Markhor hunting permit auctioned for highest ever price of $70,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT – A trophy hunting permit for Pakistan’s national animal Markhor has fetched all-time high $370,000 or Rs100 million during an auction in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The annual auction of permits for hunting wild animals under the trophy hunting program in Gilgit-Baltistan turned out to be a historic event, where the most expensive permit for hunting an Astore Markhor in the Nanga Parbat Conservancy Area was purchased by the owner of Shikhar Safaris.

The auction ceremony was held at the Forest, Parks and Wildlife Complex in Gilgit, which was attended by national and international hunters, organizers, and wildlife experts.

On this occasion, permits for hunting not only Markhors but also other rare animals were auctioned.

According to officials, for the 2025-26 hunting season, a total of 118 hunting permits were offered, including 4 for Astore Markhor, 100 for Himalayan Ibex, and 14 for Blue Sheep.

Officials stated that 80 percent of the revenue generated from the trophy hunting program is given to local communities so that they can spend it on wildlife conservation, local development projects, and the promotion of tourism.