KARACHI – The one US Dollar exchange rate against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 289.15. The selling rate was traded at Rs 292 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 289.15 292 Euro EUR 310 313 UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 364 U.A.E Dirham AED 81 82 Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.5 Australian Dollar AUD 190 192 Bahrain Dinar BHD 778 786 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62 Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.57 3.68 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945 954 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62,62 63.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Swedish Korona SEK 26,62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62 Thai Bhat THB 8,31 8.46

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.