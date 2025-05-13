Who kidnapped Dr Tahir Jamil from Lahore’s DHA Phase 6?

LAHORE – A senior doctor was kidnapped from a high-end area of Lahore as police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Reports said Dr Tahir Jamil, 62, was on his way back to home from his clinic when two motorcyclists stopped him and took him with them.

Following the incident, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran arrived at the scene and thoroughly reviewed all the evidence from the site. He also met with the affected family and assured them of the safe and early recovery of the Jamil.

The police spokesperson said Dr. Tahir Jamil is 62 years old and a resident of DHA Phase 6. He was returning home from his clinic when he was stopped by two motorcycle riders on the way, who then took him with them.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has instructed the investigation team to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and ensure the safe recovery of the doctor.

He stated that this kidnapping incident is being treated as a “red line” and that the culprits will be brought to justice.

The police investigation team has started examining all evidence, including an ambulance recovered from the scene. Faisal Kamran further stated that all resources will be utilized to capture the culprits, and they will not escape.

An FIR has been registered, and the investigation has begun.