The colourful cultural diplomacy event ‘All Flags Together’ (AFT 2023) attracted large crowds of locals and foreign nationals.

The daylong second edition was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA), Roots Future World School and COPAIR.

Different educational institutions, national and international organizations, and individuals showcased handicrafts, food, art and culture to inculcate cultural understanding and strength of cultural

diplomacy. The event also included a cultural diplomacy dialogue, ‘Cultures for peace and development’. The Roots Future World School students presented a scene from a Shakespeare’s play along with a tableau depicting Pakistan’s cultural fusion. The PNCA National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) presented the dances from Kalash and Sindhi jhoomar.