Lahore, Punjab weather: Heatwaves to prevail with rising temperatures

LAHORE – Heatwaves will likely persist in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday and the next two days with upto 07°C above normal temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A high pressure will likely grip most parts of the country from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts Punjab on Thursday and the next two days. Gusty winds are expected during the period.

Day temperatures will likely remain between 04°C to 06°C above normal in southern Punjab and between 05°C to 07°C above normal in central & upper Punjab during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 41°C and 43°C on Thursday, between 42°C and 44°C on Friday, and between 43°C and 45°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 44°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 23 per cent.