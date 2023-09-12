LAHORE – Altas Honda has unveiled new edition of its best-selling Honda CG 125 with 77 improvements, promising enhanced power delivery and comfortable riding experience.

Honda CG 125 remained one of the top-selling units of Japanese auto giant Atlas Honda and despite having strong competition, the iconic motorbike in the local market due to its robust performance, cheap maintenance, and availability of spear parts.

The design of the Honda CG 125 two-wheeler is sleek as it produces decent aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

The two-wheeler was rolled out back in 1992, and has undergone several tweaks however, the shape of the motorcycle has not been changed.

In latest improvements, the most prominent is the new sticker on fuel tank of Honda CG 125, making it more attractive for riders.

Honda CG 125 Price September 2023

In September 2023, the price of the Honda CG 125 stands at Rs234,900 and Special Edition costs Rs282,900.

Technical Specifications