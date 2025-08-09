Crocodile attacks Woman at Sukkur’s Nara Canal, leaves her critically injured

SUKKIR – A woman washing clothes at Nara Canal near RD-115 suffered serious injuries after big big-sized crocodile attacked her, biting her leg and dragging her into the water.

The victim, Kariman Bibi, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The crocodile suddenly seized Kariman Bibi and tried to pull her into deeper parts of the canal.

Her husband, Hub-e-Ali, managed to save her from the deadly reptile, unconscious and badly injured. He immediately took her to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment.

مگرمچھ کے حملے میں زخمی خاتون۔

سکھر کی نارا کینال کے کنارے کپڑے دھونے والی خاتون کو مگرمچھ حملہ کر کے پانی میں لے لیا گیا، قریب موجود شوہر نے نہر میں چھلانگ لگا کر بیوی کو زخمی حالت میں مگرمچھ کے جبڑے سے چھڑا لیا۔ pic.twitter.com/3Iq2F5WGxe — A.Waheed Murad (@awaheedmurad) August 9, 2025

The incident left local community on high alert, as reports suggest the crocodile is still present near the canal bank. Locals are calling for urgent action to be taken to ensure the safety of those living close to the waterway.

Authorities have yet to respond with any measures to capture or remove the dangerous reptile from the area. Meanwhile, locals are being advised to stay away from the canal until the situation is resolved.