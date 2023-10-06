A crane on board a PNSC owned MV Multan, a cargo ship docked at the port of Sri Lanka on September 28 for discharging coal suffered a minor fault but not the ship. While talking to Pakistan Observer, the spokesperson of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has rejected the rumors of ship’s fault.

The spokesperson said that there was no technical problem with the ship, there is no truth in this news. The ship has been docked in Sri Lanka for the last four days and will leave for Pakistan after offloading the goods. “One of the total 4 cranes on board the ship was not loading, the issue later on resolved.

“The fourth crane is also assisting in offloading of goods that have become operational. The ship will leave for Pakistan in due course,’ the spokesman added.