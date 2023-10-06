Police on Friday arrested 51 illegal Afghan immigrants during a search operation in the Bari Market, Sohrab Goth. The crackdown has been launched on illegal foreigners in the country after the NSC set the deadline of 31 October, earlier week.

Karachi East Zone police led by SP Sohrab Goth, Aziz Ahmed, carried out search operations along with a heavy contingent including women personnel. More than 200 policemen cordoned off Ganna Market area of Sohrab Goth for the search operation.

During the search operation, the record of the residents was checked with biometrics during which 51 illegal immigrants were caught. SSP East IrfanBahadur said 51 Afghans living illegally in the area were arrested and 10 motorcycles were also confiscated from their custody. It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government had set a deadline of November 01 for illegal residents and migrants to leave the country otherwise will be deported.

The caretaker Interior Minister SarfrazBugti formed a task force that will take action against illegal immigrants.