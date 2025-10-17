Crackdown on TLP

FEDERAL and Punjab governments moved in tandem on Thursday to seal offices, mosques and seminaries of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the plea that the crackdown is aimed at curbing unrest and preventing the misuse of religious platforms to incite violence and chaos.

The Islamabad Administration closed mosques known for their affiliation with the party, arrests were made and fresh cases were registered against its workers besides initiating moves to freeze all bank accounts associated with the group. The Punjab Government also sealed a number of mosques, handing over their management to the Auqaf Department.

The development follows a large-scale pre-dawn operation by law enforcement agencies on Monday to dismantle TLP’s protest camp in Muridke, which sparked violent clashes, widespread chaos and multiple arrests. The party had set out for what it described as a “Gaza solidarity” march, pledging to reach Islamabad and protest outside the US Embassy. The Thursday’s crackdown follows Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s meeting on law and order, during which she directed officials to adopt an “iron-fist” approach against elements involved in bloodshed, sabotage and unrest. Officials reaffirmed that the government’s actions were not aimed at any religious group but targeted individuals and organizations with a record of disturbing peace. We have been emphasizing in these columns time and again that it is the right of the citizens to hold peaceful protests and air their grievances but no one has the right to adopt violent means or disturb normal life or public peace. It has become a norm in Pakistan to block roads, torch official vehicles and buildings, inflict harm on infrastructure and even launch attacks on personnel of law enforcing agencies, making mockery of the writ of the state. It is regrettable that different vested interests and pressure groups are not allowing the system to run smoothly and deliver as they persist with their policy of leg-pulling. The latest developments, therefore, bear testimony to the fact that the Government has lost patience and decided to proceed against trouble-makers strictly in accordance with the dictates of law. As for actions against the TLP these have apparently been taken in the spirit of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and extremism that envisages zero tolerance against violence and hate speeches. The government has warned that such offenses would be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws, while attempts to radicalize children or undermine religious sanctity would face the same legal consequences. A complete ban has been imposed on the use of nail-studded sticks, petrol bombs and all weapons during protests. Authorities have also been instructed to enforce loudspeaker regulations rigorously. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accused TTP of adopting a violent approach during recent protests, including armed groups firing at police, saying the Government made sincere efforts for peaceful resolution but the TLP leadership chose violence. Expressing concerns about the growing frequency of large protests in the country, he warned that while peaceful protests were allowed, violent protests involving weapons and property damage would not be tolerated. All this is understandable as the country is making frantic efforts to improve the economy and the lot of the people but some forces and elements always try to scuttle this march on the road to progress and prosperity. However, it is also a fact that the Government’s policy can best be described as overkill and the way the authorities are trying to tackle the issue might trigger further unrest and chaos. The Government should, therefore, reconsider its policy of closing mosques associated with a mainstream religious entity. TLP and other religious leaders should also review their approach of pressuring and blackmailing the state and instead extend a helping hand to the Government in maintaining peace and security as per true spirit of Islamic teachings.